

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - MetLife Inc. (MET) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $0.07 billion, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $1.68 billion, or $1.77 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, MetLife Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.76 billion or $0.83 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 19.4% to $14.10 billion from $17.50 billion last year.



MetLife Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $0.76 Bln. vs. $1.32 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.83 vs. $1.38 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.90 -Revenue (Q2): $14.10 Bln vs. $17.50 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

METLIFE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de