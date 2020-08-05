

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Quaker Chemical Corp. (KWR):



-Earnings: -$7.74 million in Q2 vs. $15.59 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.43 in Q2 vs. $1.17 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Quaker Chemical Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $3.71 million or $0.21 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.12 per share -Revenue: $286.04 million in Q2 vs. $205.87 million in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

