

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO):



-Earnings: -$750 million in Q2 vs. $161 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.95 in Q2 vs. $0.20 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Marathon Oil Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$477 million or -$0.60 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.61 per share -Revenue: $0.27 billion in Q2 vs. $1.43 billion in the same period last year.



