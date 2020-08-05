

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Lincoln National Corp. (LNC):



-Earnings: -$94 million in Q2 vs. $363 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.49 in Q2 vs. $1.79 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Lincoln National Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $187 million or $0.97 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.39 per share -Revenue: $4.21 billion in Q2 vs. $4.47 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

LINCOLN NATIONAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de