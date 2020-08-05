

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) released earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $117.79 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $80.47 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Atmos Energy Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $96.83 million or $0.79 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.5% to $493.00 million from $485.74 million last year.



Atmos Energy Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $96.83 Mln. vs. $80.47 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.79 vs. $0.68 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.76 -Revenue (Q3): $493.00 Mln vs. $485.74 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.58 to $4.73



