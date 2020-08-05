

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Endo International plc (ENDP):



-Earnings: $10.56 million in Q2 vs. -$106.01 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.08 in Q2 vs. -$0.43 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Endo International plc reported adjusted earnings of $151.70 million or $0.65 per share for the period. -Revenue: $687.59 million in Q2 vs. $699.73 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.08 to $0.13 Next quarter revenue guidance: $515M to $550 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $2.00 to $2.15 Full year revenue guidance: $2.60B to $2.70 Bln



