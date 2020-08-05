

BROOKFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Fiserv Inc. (FISV):



-Earnings: $2 million in Q2 vs. $223 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.00 in Q2 vs. $0.56 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Fiserv Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $631 million or $0.93 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.93 per share -Revenue: $3.47 billion in Q2 vs. $1.51 billion in the same period last year.



