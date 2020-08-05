Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 643 internationalen Medien
Augeninnovation, unglaubliche "Schwergewichte" und eine womöglich heftige Kursrallye schon am Donnerstag...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863060 ISIN: US9581021055 Ticker-Symbol: WDC 
Tradegate
05.08.20
19:39 Uhr
37,500 Euro
-0,420
-1,11 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,41032,56523:01
37,46537,65522:01
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
WESTERN DIGITAL
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION37,500-1,11 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.