-Earnings: -$1.17 million in Q2 vs. $3.91 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.03 in Q2 vs. $0.08 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, STAAR Surgical Company reported adjusted earnings of $1.36 million or $0.03 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.04 per share -Revenue: $35.19 million in Q2 vs. $39.66 million in the same period last year.



