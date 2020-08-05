

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Corteva, Inc. (CTVA):



-Earnings: $760 million in Q2 vs. -$608 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.01 in Q2 vs. -$0.81 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Corteva, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.94 billion or $1.26 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.24 per share -Revenue: $5.19 billion in Q2 vs. $5.56 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.25 - $1.45



