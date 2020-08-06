

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) announced that Aaron Ravenscroft, currently Executive Vice President of Cranes, has been appointed President and CEO, and a member of the Board, effective immediately. He succeeds Barry Pennypacker, who is stepping down as part of the leadership transition plan. Pennypacker will continue to serve in an advisory role through December 31, 2020.



Ravenscroft joined Manitowoc in March 2016, and has been responsible for the company's Cranes business globally, including Mobile and Tower cranes.



