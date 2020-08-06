

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Invacare Corp (IVC):



-Earnings: -$16.62 million in Q2 vs. -$12.72 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.48 in Q2 vs. -$0.38 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Invacare Corp reported adjusted earnings of -$7.36 million or -$0.21 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.35 per share -Revenue: $196.3 million in Q2 vs. $235.9 million in the same period last year.



