Rapid Launch Media: Adamm Creates New Industry Connecting Musicians with Digital Influencers

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2020 / How the burgeoning influencer market works is still a mystery for most people. However, at just 27 years old, Adamm Miguest, better known as just "Adamm," has already accumulated over ten years of experience as a digital media specialist in the influencer industry. In this regard, Adamm is unlike most people.

Adamm started his career by using his impressive skills in photography and videography to shoot for some of the world's largest social media influencers. He maximized his strategic position at the beating heart of the digital influencer industry. He was one of the first to catch on to the potential benefits for artists to move and promote their music through social media platforms like TikTok. What Adamm decided to do next has been a game-changer. He leveraged the relationships he established in the influencer community to create an industry around connecting artists with creators.

This initiation quickly developed into Adamm's TikTok music promo business, "Rapid Launch Media," which launched in April 2020. At first, Adamm was simply looking to create a side hustle that would help him earn extra money to make it through the COVID-19 pandemic. He never expected that in just five months, Rapid Launch Media would have to hire three full-time employees just to keep up with the business demands. The company is currently on track to earn over $1 million in revenue this year.

Rapid Launch Media helps music artists connect with influencers who then use the artists' songs in their content. Adamm and his team are behind many hit viral songs on TikTok this year. Besides helping new and upcoming musicians go viral, Adamm has also worked with more established artists such as 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj.

As an authority on digital influencer marketing, Adamm and his team at Rapid Launch Media know more than anyone else about how much to pay influencers. This insider knowledge allows them to help clients get more value for their money because they can guarantee many more posts for much less.

Throughout his entire life, Adamm held a keen interest in entrepreneurship. He always knew that he would find it difficult to succeed in a traditional 9-to-5 job; he just works differently than that. From his previous experience of working in other companies, he has found that traditional bureaucracy limits an organization's ability to effect necessary changes. Adamm, on the other hand, is quick to envision the most efficient way to operate, lower costs, and pivot as needed to achieve results.

Recently, companies like Triller have tried to recruit talent companies like Rapid Launch Media with the hopes of bringing their entire clientele of content creators over to the new platform. These developments highlight the flexibility of the business model Adamm has created.

Adamm hopes that the story of his life and business will inspire others to chase their dreams. People should be confident that good ideas and good results will always lead to success.

