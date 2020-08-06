

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Detroit-based Rocket Companies Inc. said that it has priced its initial public offering of 100 million shares of its Class A common stock at a price of $18.00 per share.



Founded by Dan Gilbert, tech-driven Rocket Companies provides real estate, mortgage and financial services, empowering consumers through entities including Rocket Homes, Rocket Auto and Rocket Mortgage, the nation's largest mortgage lender.



The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on August 6, 2020, under the ticker symbol 'RKT,'. The offering is expected to close on August 10, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.



