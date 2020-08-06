

BRISTOL (dpa-AFX) - British tobacco company Imperial Brands plc. (IMB.L, IMBBF.PK, IMBBY.PK) announced Wednesday that Oliver Tant has decided to retire as Chief Financial Officer. He will leave the company following the appointment of a successor.



Chief Executive Officer Stefan Bomhard and the Board are actively progressing an external search for a successor. The company said it is focused on recruiting a high-calibre individual to support Bomhard in strengthening performance and creating long-term value for stakeholders.



The company will make a further announcement when a new Chief Financial Officer is appointed.



Chair Therese Esperdy said, 'On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Oliver for the contribution he has made during his seven years with Imperial.'



