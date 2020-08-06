

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - ITV plc (ITV.L) reported profit before tax of 15 million pounds for the six month period to 30 June compared to 222 million pounds, previous year. Statutory earnings per share was 0.5 pence compared to 4.8 pence. Profit for the period before exceptional items declined to 92 million pounds from 224 million pounds, previous year. Adjusted earnings per share was 2.9 pence compared to 6.2 pence.



First half total ITV revenue decreased by 17% to 1.45 billion pounds, with external revenue down 17% at 1.22 billion pounds. The Group said COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted its two main sources of revenue - production and advertising - which were both down in the first half of 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

