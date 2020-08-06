

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Communications technology company Spirent Communications Plc (SPT.L, SPM) Thursday reported higher profit for the first half, as revenues grew 7 percent driven by strong uptick in 400G Ethernet test solutions and continued 5G acceleration, particularly in APAC.



The group's profit before tax surged by 93 percent to $36.0 million. Profit attributable to owners of the parent was $32.2 million or $5.23 per share, versus $16.6 million or $2.69 per share last year.



On an adjusted basis, attributable profit totaled $34.7 million or $5.63 per share, compared to $18.5 million or $3.00 per share in the same period prior year. In addition, the Group said its interim dividend was up 12 percent to 2.17 cents.



The group's revenue rose by 7 percent to $233.7 million for the half year. Order intake grew 6 percent $232.1 million.



Looking ahead, the Board said it remains confident of continued progress and that the outlook for the year remains unchanged.



