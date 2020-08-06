

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsui Fudosan (MTSFY.PK) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit attributable to owners of parent of 13.77 billion yen, down 58.5 percent from 33.18 billion yen in the year-ago period. Earnings per share fell to 14.21 yen from 33.84 yen last year.



Operating income decreased 27.6 percent to 36.86 billion yen from 50.89 billion yen a year ago.



Revenue for the quarter declined 4.7 percent to 407.03 billion yen from 427.17 billion yen in the prior-year quarter.



For the year ending March 31, 2021, Mitsui Fudosan affirmed its outlook for attributable profit of 120 billion yen, earnings per share of 124.04 yen, operating income of 200 billion yen and revenue of 1.85 trillion yen.



Mitsui Fudosan also said it has resolved to cancel the treasury shares at the board of directors' meeting on August 6. The company will cancel 14.11 million common shares of the company on August 31, 2020. After the cancellation, the total number of issued shares of the company will be 965.28 million shares.



