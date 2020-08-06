

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer price inflation rose for the second straight month in July, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 1.7 percent year-on-year in July, following a 1.6 percent increase in June.



The latest inflation was mainly due to rise in prices of stay in bungalow park, by 1.8 percent and housing rent increased 2.9 percent.



Prices for flights and package trips abroad, and food prices fell by 2.7 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively.



Inflation based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP, rose to 1.6 percent in July, slower than 1.7 percent increase in the previous month.



