

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan's consumer prices declined for the fifth straight month in July, albeit at a slower pace, data from the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index fell 0.52 percent year-on-year in July, following a 0.76 percent decrease in June. Economists had expected a 0.44 percent decline.



Prices of fuels and lubricants fell 18.41 percent as the international oil prices plummeted.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.14 percent in July.



Excluding fruits, vegetables and energy, core consumer prices increased 0.14 percent annually in July and rose 0.10 percent from the previous month.



Data showed that the wholesale prices declined 9.15 percent annually in July, following a 10.36 percent fall in the preceding month.



On a monthly basis, wholesale prices rose 0.62 percent in July.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

