

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's producer prices declined for the fifth straight month in July, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The producer price index fell 4.0 percent year-on-year in July, following a 4.2 percent decrease in June.



Prices in domestic market decreased 2.7 percent annually in June and that in foreign market fell 5.5 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 0.7 percent in June, after a 1.2 percent increase in the previous month. Prices rose for second straight month in a row.



