

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, medical technology company Becton, Dickinson and Co. or BD (BDX) re-initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue growth outlook for fiscal 2020.



For fiscal 2020, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $9.80 to $10.00 per share, representing a decline of about 14.0 to 16.0 percent or 12.5 to 14.5 percent on a currency-neutral basis from fiscal 2019 adjusted diluted earnings per share of $11.68.



The adjusted earnings per share guidance include an adverse impact of approximately 500 basis points related to the expiration of the Gore royalty.



The company also expects annual revenues to decrease 2.5 to 3.0 percent as reported, or 1.5 to 2.0 percent on a currency-neutral basis.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $10.43 per share on a revenue decline of 2.10 percent to $16.93 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



