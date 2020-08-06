

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro weakened against its major counterparts in the European session on Thursday.



The euro slipped to 2-day lows of 0.8990 versus the pound and 1.0756 against the franc, from its previous high of 0.9054 and a 2-day high of 1.0808, respectively.



Reversing from its early more than a 2-year high of 1.1916 against the greenback and near a 1-1/2-year high of 125.59 against the yen, the euro dropped to 1.1838 and 125.04, respectively.



The euro may locate support around 0.86 against the pound, 1.05 against the franc, 1.16 against the greenback and 120.00 against the yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

