

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's manufacturing output rose for the first time in three months in June, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.



Manufacturing output rose 13.0 percent month-on-month in June, after a 14.1 percent decrease in May.



Industrial production increased 12.4 percent monthly in June, after an 13.2 percent fall in the previous month.



On an annual basis, manufacturing output grew 5.4 percent in June, after a 13.1 percent decrease in the previous month.



Industrial production rose 5.1 percent year-on-year in June, after a 12.7 percent fall in the previous month.



Data also showed that the industrial turnover rose 8.6 percent monthly in June and gained 24.6 percent from a year ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

