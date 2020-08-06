

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thurssday, outdoor advertising company Lamar Advertising Co. (LAMR) re-initiated its earnings and Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) guidance for the full-year 2020 to incorporate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business.



For fiscal 2020, the company now projects AFFO per share in the range of $4.16 to $4.56, and earnings in the range of $1.55 to $1.93 per share.



On average, 5 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.39 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

LAMAR ADVERTISING-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de