

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $656 million, or $2.23 per share. This compares with $194 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Cardinal Health Inc reported adjusted earnings of $305 million or $1.04 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.8% to $36.69 billion from $37.35 billion last year.



Cardinal Health Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $305 Mln. vs. $334 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.04 vs. $1.11 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.92 -Revenue (Q4): $36.69 Bln vs. $37.35 Bln last year.



