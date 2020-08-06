

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, healthcare services company Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) provided adjusted earnings guidance in a range of $5.25 to $5.65 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.54 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Fiscal year 2021 adjusted earnings guidance assumes an incremental net headwind related to COVID-19 of a similar year-over-year magnitude as experienced in fiscal 2020. The company expects an eventual recovery of elective procedures and physician office visits to pre-COVID-19 levels exiting fiscal 2021.



