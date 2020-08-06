

COLUMBUS (dpa-AFX) - American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) announced earnings for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $520.8 million, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $461.3 million, or $0.93 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, American Electric Power Co Inc reported adjusted earnings of $533.5 million or $1.08 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.8% to $3.5 billion from $3.6 billion last year.



American Electric Power Co Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $533.5 Mln. vs. $493.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.08 vs. $1.00 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.06 -Revenue (Q2): $3.5 Bln vs. $3.6 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.25 - $4.45



