

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $44.59 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $88.92 million, or $1.93 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 20.6% to $164.85 million from $207.67 million last year.



Abiomed Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $44.59 Mln. vs. $88.92 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.98 vs. $1.93 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.29 -Revenue (Q1): $164.85 Mln vs. $207.67 Mln last year.



