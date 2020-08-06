Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 643 internationalen Medien
Starke Ad-hoc-Meldung: Gold gefunden! “Für Massenabbau geeignet”!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 858352 ISIN: US6708371033 Ticker-Symbol: OG5 
Frankfurt
06.08.20
08:13 Uhr
26,800 Euro
-0,800
-2,90 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
OGE ENERGY CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OGE ENERGY CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,80027,40013:48
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
OGE ENERGY
OGE ENERGY CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OGE ENERGY CORP26,800-2,90 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.