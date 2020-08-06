

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) reported a profit for second quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's profit came in at $85.9 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $100.2 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, OGE Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $102.3 million or $0.51 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.0% to $503.5 million from $513.7 million last year.



OGE Energy Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $0.49 -Revenue (Q2): $503.5 Mln vs. $513.7 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.08 to $2.18



