

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ, CNQ.TO) reported that its second-quarter net loss was C$310 million or C$0.26 per share compared to net earnings of C$2.83 billion or C$2.36 per share in the prior year.



Adjusted net loss from operations was C$772 million or C$0.65 per share, compared to adjusted net earnings of C$1.04 billion or C$0.87 per share in the previous year.



The company said it has been proactive in managing our balance sheet and executing on our capital flexibility, with our targeted 2020 capital program on track at about C$2.7 billion, while maintaining strong production levels throughout the year.



