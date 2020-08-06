

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States recorded 1,426 cornavirus-related casualties in the last 24 hours, the second highest daily number in more than two months.



The total death toll in the country rose to 158256 as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data Thursday.



52,373 additional infections were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the national total to 4823892.



After a brief lull, the daily COVID deaths and infections are showing an uptick in the country.



Texas and Florida reported one of the biggest daily increases in deaths in the states since the pandemic began.



COVID-19 is widespread in several areas of the United States, particularly in the South, West, and parts of the Midwest. At least 10 states have more than 10,000 new cases.



As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data, the infection rate in the U.S. is 1,449 cases per 100,000 people.



Data from COVIDNET show that after a period of decline, hospitalization rates have begun to increase in recent weeks.



The White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx warned about a rise in coronavirus test positivity rates in a number of new cities this week.



'We are concerned that both Baltimore and Atlanta remain at a very high level. Kansas City, Portland, Omaha, of course what we talked about in the Central Valley (in California),' Center for Public Integrity quoted her as saying in a phone call with state and local officials.



Following is the state-wise infection and casualty data of the worst-affected regions as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



New York (32754 deaths, 418225 infections), New Jersey (15842 deaths, 183327 infections), Michigan (6478 deaths, 93893 infections), Massachusetts (8659 deaths, 119643 infections), Louisiana (4096 deaths, 125943 infections), Illinois (7770 deaths, 187752 infections), Pennsylvania (7254 deaths, 120446 infections), California (9808 deaths, 530606 infections), Connecticut (4437 deaths, 50225 infections), Texas (7706 deaths, 476999 infections), Georgia (3984 deaths, 201713 infections), Virginia (2274 deaths, 95049 infections), Maryland (3536 deaths, 92426 infections), Florida (7627 deaths, 502739 infections), Indiana (3007 deaths, 69975 infections), Ohio (3596 deaths, 96305 infections), Colorado (1851 deaths, 48970 infections), Minnesota (1670 deaths, 57779 infections), Arizona (3932 deaths, 182203 infections) Washington (1624 deaths, 60084 infections), North Carolina (2085 deaths, 129733 infections), Mississippi (1804 deaths, 63444 infections), Tennessee (1144 deaths, 114098 infections), Alabama (1695 deaths and 94654 infections) South Carolina (1894 deaths, 95472 infections), Rhode Island (1012 deaths, 19481 infections) and Missouri (1297 deaths, 55614 infections).



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

