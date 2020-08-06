

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW):



-Earnings: $78.91 million in Q2 vs. $86.87 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $3.01 in Q2 vs. $1.61 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $123.19 million or $4.71 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $2.13 per share -Revenue: $825.25 million in Q2 vs. $663.92 million in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de