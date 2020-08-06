Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 643 internationalen Medien
Starke Ad-hoc-Meldung: Gold gefunden! “Für Massenabbau geeignet”!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 912294 ISIN: US74762E1029 Ticker-Symbol: QAA 
Tradegate
05.08.20
11:36 Uhr
35,400 Euro
+0,200
+0,57 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
QUANTA SERVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QUANTA SERVICES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,00036,40015:00
36,00036,40014:59
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
QUANTA SERVICES
QUANTA SERVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
QUANTA SERVICES INC35,400+0,57 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.