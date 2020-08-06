

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) announced that, Barry Greene, President, has decided to leave the company at the end of the third quarter. He will remain a consultant to the company for up to two years. The company has named Yvonne Greenstreet, currently Chief Operating Officer, as President and Chief Operating Officer effective October 1, 2020.



John Maraganore, CEO of Alnylam, said: 'We respect his decision to pursue other interests. As we conduct the search for a Chief Commercial Officer, we anticipate no impact to our ongoing commercial execution.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de