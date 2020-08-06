

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (CHT) announced Thursday that its Board of Directors has appointed Vincent Chen as Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Chunghwa Telecom, effective on September 1, 2020.



Chen is the former head of Accountancy Sector Research Centre of Singapore Accountancy Commission and is now a professor in the Department of Accounting at National Chengchi University.



Chunghwa Telecom said it expects to leverage his experience and outstanding academic performance in the financial field, government and the academia in Taiwan and Singapore, to further improve the company's financial and accounting performance and become a world-class enterprise.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

