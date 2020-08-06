

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Alcoa Corp. (AA) said the last meeting of the formal consultation period for collective dismissal at the San Ciprin aluminum plant in Spain ended without an agreement with the workers' representatives. The company has up to 15 days from the end of the consultation period to announce a decision.



Alcoa and the San Ciprin Works Council have been meeting throughout the formal consultation period, which began on June 25, 2020, to discuss a proposed restructuring. The company said it offered several proposals to the workers' representatives, including an offer to conduct a sales process for the aluminum plant. All offers were rejected.



