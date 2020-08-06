

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) reported that its second-quarter GAAP net loss was $715.2 million or $2.99 per share compared to net income of $240.2 million or $1.11 per share in the prior year.



Adjusted net loss was $666.4 million or $2.78 per share in 2020, compared to adjusted net income of $282.1 million or $1.30 per share in the previous year. The latest-quarter result included $48.8 million of adjustments primarily consisting of expenses related to non-cash compensation and losses on extinguishment and modifications of debt.



Revenue decreased to $16.9 million compared to $1.7 billion in 2019 due to the complete suspension of voyages in the quarter.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $2.26 per share and revenues of $25.48 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



