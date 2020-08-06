

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Facebook has unveiled Instagram Reels as its answer to the popular Chinese-owned video app TikTok.



The social media giant said in a blog post that Instagram Reels is a new way to create short, entertaining videos on the photo-sharing app Instagram.



Facebook reportedly shut down its TikTok clone Lasso in July, ahead of the launch of Instagram Reels. Lasso was launched in late 2018 as part of Facebook's efforts to compete with TikTok. The app too allowed users to record videos up to 15 seconds long.



Facebook said Instagram Reels users can record and edit 15-second multi-clip videos with audio, effects and creative tools. These videos can be shared by the users either publicly or with their friends within the Instagram app.



Users can select 'Reels' at the bottom of the Instagram camera, with creative editing tools on the left side of the screen to help create their reel. The editing tools include audio as well as augmented reality or AR effects.



Users can also the timer to record their clips hands-free and see a countdown before they begin recording their videos. They can use 'align' to line up objects from their previous clips before recording and select 'speed' to either speed up or slow down part of the video or audio.



Instagram users having a public account can share their reel to a dedicated space in Explore, where it could be seen by the wider Instagram community. Users with a private account on Instagram can share to Feed so that only their followers can see their reel.



'Reels in Explore offers anyone the chance to become a creator on Instagram and reach new audiences on a global stage,' Facebook said.



President Donald Trump has said he will ban TikTok in the United States unless a tech company such as Microsoft buys it. Last Sunday, Microsoft said it is prepared to continue discussions to explore a purchase of TikTok in the U.S.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FACEBOOK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de