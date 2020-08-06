

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Republic Services (RSG) announced earnings for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $225.5 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $251.5 million, or $0.78 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Republic Services reported adjusted earnings of $258.2 million or $0.81 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.1% to $2.45 billion from $2.61 billion last year.



Republic Services earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $258.2 Mln. vs. $254.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.81 vs. $0.79 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.59 -Revenue (Q2): $2.45 Bln vs. $2.61 Bln last year.



