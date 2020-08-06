

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) reported second quarter non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.39 compared to $1.69, previous year. On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.21, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Second quarter sales were $1.62 billion, down 13% from previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. The decrease in sales was driven by declines in North America and International.



For third quarter, Motorola Solutions expects non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of $1.72 to $1.78. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $1.75. Revenue is anticipated to decline in a range of 9% to 8%.



For full-year 2020, Motorola Solutions expects non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of $7.40 to $7.52. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $7.34. Revenue is anticipated to decline approximately 7%.



Greg Brown, CEO, Motorola Solutions, said: 'Demand for video security, software & services and increased customer engagements are driving our expectations for improvement in the second half of the year.'



