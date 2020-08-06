

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) reported earnings for second quarter that declined from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $158.49 million, or $1.83 per share. This compares with $261.65 million, or $2.90 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, FleetCor Technologies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $197.43 million or $2.28 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 18.8% to $525.15 million from $647.09 million last year.



FleetCor Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $197.43 Mln. vs. $256.74 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.28 vs. $2.85 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.23 -Revenue (Q2): $525.15 Mln vs. $647.09 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de