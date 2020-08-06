

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) released a profit for second quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $22.33 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $28.87 million, or $0.61 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $39.47 million or $0.83 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.7% to $608.35 million from $535.18 million last year.



AMN Healthcare Services Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $39.47 Mln. vs. $36.58 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.83 vs. $0.77 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.64 -Revenue (Q2): $608.35 Mln vs. $535.18 Mln last year.



