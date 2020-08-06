

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK):



-Earnings: -$48.26 million in Q2 vs. $202.44 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.68 in Q2 vs. $2.79 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Mohawk Industries Inc reported adjusted earnings of $26.36 million or $0.37 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.09 per share -Revenue: $2.05 billion in Q2 vs. $2.58 billion in the same period last year.



