

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for News Corporation (NWSA):



-Earnings: -$397 million in Q4 vs. -$51 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.67 in Q4 vs. -$0.09 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, News Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$17 million or -$0.03 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.09 per share -Revenue: $1.92 billion in Q4 vs. $2.47 billion in the same period last year.



