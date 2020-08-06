

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Avnet Inc (AVT):



-Earnings: $52.16 million in Q4 vs. -$31.84 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.53 in Q4 vs. -$0.30 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Avnet Inc reported adjusted earnings of $63.24 million or $0.64 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.04 per share -Revenue: $4.16 billion in Q4 vs. $4.68 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.00 - $0.16 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.8 - $4.2 Bln



