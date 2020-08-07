

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China will on Friday release July numbers for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Imports are expected to rise 1.0 percent on year after gaining 2.7 percent in June. Exports are called lower by an annual 0.2 percent after rising 0.5 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $42.0 billion, down from $46.42 billion a month earlier.



Japan will see June numbers for household spending and for its leading and coincident indexes. In May, their scores were 78.4 and 73.4, respectively. Household spending is tipped to sink 7.5 percent on year after tumbling 16.2 percent in May.



Australia will see July results for the Performance of Services Index from AiG; in June, the index score was 31.5.



Taiwan will release July numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are tipped to decline 3.1 percent on year after sinking 8.6 percent in June. Exports are called lower by an annual 0.22 percent after sliding 3.8 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $4.277 billion, down from $4.84 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de