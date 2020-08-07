

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The average of household spending in Japan was down 1.2 percent on year in June, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - coming in at 273,699 yen.



That beat forecasts for a decline of 7.5 percent following the 16.2 percent tumble in May.



The average of monthly income per household stood at 1,019,095 yen, up 15.6 percent on year.



On a monthly basis, household spending surged 13.0 percent - beating forecasts for a gain of 7.5 percent after slipping 0.1 percent in the previous month.



