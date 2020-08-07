

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has climbed higher in five straight sessions, accelerating almost 100 points or 3 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just above the 3,385-point plateau and it's set to extend its winning streak again on Friday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, thanks to support from technology stocks and decent economic data. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets are expected to follow the latter lead.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the financial shares, property stocks and oil and insurance companies.



For the day, the index added 8.90 points or 0.26 percent to finish at 3,386.46 after trading between 3,334.33 and 3,392.70. The Shenzhen Composite Index lost 14.41 points or 0.62 percent to end at 2,304.52.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.40 percent, while Bank of China added 0.30 percent, China Construction Bank shed 0.32 percent, China Merchants Bank jumped 1.98 percent, China Life Insurance spiked 2.73 percent, Ping An Insurance was up 0.03 percent, PetroChina perked 0.67 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) rose 0.25 percent, Baoshan Iron increased 0.20 percent, Gemdale advanced 0.92 percent, Poly Developments gained 0.70 percent and China Vanke hiked 0.11 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks showed a lack of direction in Thursday's early trade before showing a strong move to the upside in the afternoon, sending the NASDAQ to another fresh record closing high.



The Dow added 185.46 points or 0.68 percent to finish at 27,386.98, while the NASDAQ jumped 109.67 points or 1.00 percent to end at 11,108.07 and the S&P 500 rose 21.39 points or 0.64 percent to close at 3,349.16.



The strength that emerged on Wall Street reflected substantial gains by big-name tech companies like Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL), Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL), Netflix (NFLX) and Microsoft (MSFT).



Positive sentiment was generated by a Labor Department report showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits pulled back more than expected last week. The Labor Department is scheduled to release its more closely watched report on July's employment situation later today.



Traders also kept an eye on developments in Washington, as Democrats and Republicans continued to negotiate over a new coronavirus relief bill, with both sides suggesting an agreement will eventually be reached.



Crude oil futures snapped a four-day winning streak and ended lower on Thursday as traders weighed crude demand and supply levels amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September fell $0.24 or 0.6 percent at $41.95 a barrel.



Closer to home, China will release July numbers for imports, exports and trade balance later this morning. Imports are expected to rise 1.0 percent on year after gaining 2.7 percent in June. Exports are called lower by an annual 0.2 percent after rising 0.5 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $42.0 billion, down from $46.42 billion a month earlier.



