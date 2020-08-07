

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - German re-insurer Hannover Re AG (HVRRY.PK, HVRRF.PK) announced Friday the appointment of Clemens Jungsthöfel as its Chief Financial Officer. He has been appointed to the Executive Board of Hannover Re and E+S Rück effective September 1, 2020.



Jungsthöfel, aged 49, currently Chief Financial Officer of HDI Global SE, is succeeding Roland Vogel, who is stepping down from his positions on the Executive Boards of Hannover Re and E+S Rück effective September 30.



Vogel is retiring after more than 30 years of service to Hannover Re. He will continue in an advisory capacity and in the interest of Hannover Re he will remain a member of the Supervisory Board or Advisory Board at certain companies.



Jungsthöfel has served on the Executive Board of HDI Global SE since May 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HANNOVER RUECK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de